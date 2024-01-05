Fredrick Donald Bryant

December 31, 1936 – December 25, 2023

Fredrick D. Bryant, Fred, a former Master Sergeant in the US Air Force passed away on Christmas day after struggling with cancer for nearly 4 years. Fred moved to The Villages with his wife of 56 years, Maxine in 1988. Fred was a small entrepreneur and started and sold many businesses in his life time. But, his pride and joy was the twenty years he served in the US Air Force where he retired from the Alaskan Air Command, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska on January 1, 1975.

Fred was born December 31, 1936 in Bluefield, West Virginia where he resided until December 31, 1954 when he began his career in the US Air Force.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Bryant, his father, Dewey Bryant, his mother, Nellie Bryant and his brother, Dewey Bryant. He leaves behind three children Jerry Bryant and wife, Mary, Peters Creek, AK, Linda Davidson and husband, Robert, Rockingham, NC, and Donald Bryant and wife, Cheryl, Ocala, FL. His grandchildren were special to him and he followed there lives through postings on Facebook. Jeremy Bryant, Seattle, WA, Jadee Draughn Peters Creek, AK, Donald Bryant, Seattle, WA, Fredrick Bryant, Peters Creek, AK, John Bryant, Peters Creek, AK, Christopher Davidson, Rockingham, NC, Richard Davidson, Rockingham, NC, and Amy Moss, Atlanta, GA. He has 19 great-grandchildren and 8 great/great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his loving and faithful companion Diana DuFresne, Ocala, FL and many, many other friends.

Fred enjoyed camping with The Villages RV Club, he square danced, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, golfing and eating with his friends. He loved good food.

Fred will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he was always the life of the party and cracking jokes. He was greatly generous and always had a story to tell.

He will be buried at the Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on January 19, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. with full honors service at 11:30am. Directions from Interstate 75, Exit 309 (Webster) which places you on county road 476B West. The Cemetery is on the left about 1 mile.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the BaCall Recreation Center, 2041 Canal Street, The Villages, FL on January 19, 2024 between 6-8 pm. Friends and family, please come and join us to celebrate the life of Fred.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Villages Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32159-0490 or online at https://www.villageshonorflight.org/