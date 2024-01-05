Here’s why I live in Monarch Grove and not Middleton

To the Editor:

A message for the woman from Middleton: This is a “RETIREMENT” community.. you are a “family development.”

Why can’t we have our amenities to ourselves?

It is bad enough when we have grandchildren running around the square when we are trying to dance or swim. The “family” pool has a nicer view, it isn’t hidden behind walls. Yes the adult pool has block walls. And yes we pay amenities fees for our clubs, classes. Complain to the Developer who hasn’t built the proper building for you to have classes. Family developments and our retirement neighborhoods are to be separate.

Don’t worry I’m not going to be going over to Middleton. That’s why I moved to a “retirement community,” supposedly. We have to fight for our own stuff.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove