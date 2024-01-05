Jeanne Heckler

Jeanne (Galvin) Heckler – November 23, 1928 – December 20, 2023 Of the Villages in Florida, formerly of Lancaster, NY.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Heckler; loving mother of Mark, Brian (Elaine), Gwen (Phil) Freihoeifer, Scott (Colleen), Christopher (Melissa) and Timothy; dearest grandmother of Heather, Molly, Jason, Jamie, Lacey and Patrick great-grandmother of Rylee Grace, Brayden , Walter James and Barrett; sister of Patrick (Susan Galvin, late Robert (late Christine) Galvin and late John Galvin; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, NY Friday January 5, 2024 from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church Saturday January 6th at 11 am.

Jeanne moved to The Villages in Florida in 1996 to start a second chapter of her life after she lost the love of her life Frederick Heckler. She enjoyed flower design, the Buffalo Bills, Dinner Parties and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with her brother Bobby and her niece Kelly.