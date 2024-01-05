63.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 5, 2024
Snowbird arrested on DUI charge at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Russell Schneider
Russell Schneider

A snowbird was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Lake Sumter Landing.

Russell Schneider, 73, of Boston, Mass. was driving a white 2018 Audi at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Old Camp Road and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Schneider had glassy eyes, droopy eyelids and mannerisms that were “lethargic.” He admitted he had consumed “a few beers.” He got out of the vehicle and was unsteady on his feet.

Schneider offered to have a passenger take over driving the vehicle. Instead, the deputy who made the traffic stop invited Schneider to participate in field sobriety exercises. He refused.

“Just take me in,” Schneider said.

He proceeded to walk to the squad car and attempt to open a rear passenger door.

He initially refused to provide a breath sample, but changed his mind. He blew samples that registered .073 an .064 blood alcohol content, below the legal limit of .08.

Schneider was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $500 bond.

