71 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

Sunset from third tee of Belmont Executive Golf Course in The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful sunset photographed from the third tee of the Belmont Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Sunset from third tee of Belmont Executive Golf Course in The Villages
Sunset from third tee of Belmont Executive Golf Course in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why I live in Monarch Grove and not Middleton

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message to a Middleton woman who complained abut lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Simple solution to make gate arms more visible

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers a simple solution to make gate arms more visible. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece.

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos