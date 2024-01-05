Village of DeLuna resident thrilled to get first hole-in-one

Dwight Kreczmer of the Village of DeLuna shot his first hole-in-one Jan. 2 at the Sandhill Executive Golf Course.
He was playing with Tom Miller and Rick Powers.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
