70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

Village of DeLuna resident thrilled to get first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Dwight Kreczmer of the Village of DeLuna shot his first hole-in-one Jan. 2 at the Sandhill Executive Golf Course.

Dwight Kreczmer had a big smile after getting the lucky ace
Dwight Kreczmer had a big smile after getting the lucky ace.

He was playing with Tom Miller and Rick Powers.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why I live in Monarch Grove and not Middleton

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message to a Middleton woman who complained abut lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Simple solution to make gate arms more visible

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers a simple solution to make gate arms more visible. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece.

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos