Villager jailed after allegedly exposing himself to neighbor lady from his kitchen window

A Villager was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a neighbor lady from his kitchen window.

James L. Martin, 78, of the Village of Sanibel, was arrested Thursday on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

He was at his home at 3003 Twisted Oak Way when he knocked on the window of his kitchen to get the attention of a woman who was at her home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the woman turned to look, Martin “began vigorously masturbating while looking at the victim,” the report said.

The report noted that the “action occurred in a lewd and vulgar manner.”

Martin did not appear to have a prior criminal history. He purchased his home in 2021 for $307,000.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.