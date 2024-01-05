64.3 F
Friday, January 5, 2024
Wildwood woman arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

By Staff Report
Mary Faller
Mary Faller

A Wildwood woman was arrested on a charge of selling drugs after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle in which she had been traveling.

Mary Faller, 50, was a passenger in a gray Honda sedan which was pulled over for an expired license plate Thursday in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, syringes, Narcan and a scale.

She was arrested on numerous charges, including possession with intent to sell. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $21,000 bond.

