63.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

Wisconsin man sentenced after disorderly intoxication arrest at town square

By Staff Report
Joseph Vanderah
Joseph Vanderah

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced on a disorderly intoxication charge following his arrest at a town square in The Villages.

Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. was sentenced to time already served at the Lake County Jail and ordered to pay $150 in court costs following an appearance last month in Lake County Court.

Vanderah had been walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023 near World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.

An officer arrived on the scene and determined it was “apparent” that Vanderah was “under the influence of alcohol.” He said he was from out of town and visiting his mother, who lives in the Village of Osceola Hills. He was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license. Vanderah was alone and did not have any other means of transportation. He told police, “Take me to jail.”

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released the following day after posting $500 bond.

He later skipped a court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why I live in Monarch Grove and not Middleton

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message to a Middleton woman who complained abut lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Simple solution to make gate arms more visible

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers a simple solution to make gate arms more visible. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece.

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos