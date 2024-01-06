66 F
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Applications available for spring craft show in The Villages

By Staff Report

Applications are now available for the spring craft show in The Villages.

The craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Fenney, Laurel Manor, SeaBreeze and Rohan recreation centers.

Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space is limited and will be assigned using a lottery system. One application per person/household. Unassigned spaces will be removed the morning of the show. There will be 300+ total tables in four locations. Electric access will be limited.

Applications must be received by Thursday, Feb. 15  at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

You can download an application at this link: REC281_Spring Craft Show_Application PUB VERSION_1223

