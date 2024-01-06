Get the truth about immigration numbers

To the Editor:

At Palmer Legends Country Club last night talking with friends, they were surprised about actual immigration numbers and admitted they did not know the facts. The right uses the “7 million illegal immigrants encountered on Biden’s watch” as illustrating the “invasion” at the Southern border, always inferring that ALL those people are still in the U.S. Let’s put it in context. Over 30 percent of those encountered are immediately turned back. Of the balance, some have relatives in the US and go to their families. Some are unaccompanied children and must be placed in a safe environment; the balance ask for asylum and are given court dates. These courts were defunded during the Trump term and the backlog is now huge. That is counter- productive to the purposes of the right because those Courts deport a very large percentage of asylum seekers as not eligible. Right now Republicans are blocking funding for these courts – a foolish move if they want illegals deported.

Early this year I was in Scotland, (population 5 million). They are taking 700,000 Ukraine refugees – that’s 13 percent of their population. Canada (population 38 million) is taking in 500,000 immigrants a year – in the last 3 years 1,500,000 – 4 percent of their population increase. Compare that to the U.S. (population 320 million). In Biden’s term – 3 years- about 5.5 million “temporarily” admitted to the U.S. of which about half will eventually be deported – but even if ALL stayed – less than 2 percent of our population. Compared to much smaller less wealthy countries, the number of. immigrants coming into the U.S. is NOT a “hoard”; is NOT an “invasion” and is NOT even close to an overwhelming number.

The US desperately needs workers. There are 2 to 3 jobs wanting for every job seeker in the US. Canada has one of the best immigration policies in the world- recruiting immigrants with the skills they need. Multiple western countries are following their lead. We should too. The right should stop lying about immigration snd stop blocking rational immigration reform. A Kentucky congressman admitted yesterday Republicans will not vote for reform because they do not want to give Biden a win. Immigration reform would be a win for America and Republicans need to get on board.

Lea Beckett

Tavares