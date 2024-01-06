Official to host question-and-answer session Monday in The Villages

A Community Development District 4 supervisor will host a question-and-answer session Monday night at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves on the Amenity Authority Committee, will host the event from 7 to 9 p.m.

In 2017, Deakin started hosting Q&A meetings at night in order to improve communications between local government and the residents.

Each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with Supervisor Deakin.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend District Board meetings during the day. Other residents may find it intimidating to get up and speak on a microphone at more formal public meetings. These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with no agenda, no scheduled speakers and no microphones,” said Deakin, who also serves as a liaison between CDD 4 and the Marion County Commission.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 750-5395; or send an email to: DRDeakin@aol.com or Don.Deakin@DistrictGov.org

