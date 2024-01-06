Pipe installation project will impact traffic near Spanish Plaines Plaza

A rehabilitation and force main project, which includes pipe installation, will occur on the Little Sumter Service Area Lift Stations 2 and 13 beginning Monday, Jan. 8 near Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages.

The construction work will affect commuter traffic on Buenos Aires Boulevard, El Camino Real, U.S. Hwy. 441 and NE 136th Avenue. The contractor will utilize traffic control devices to close one westbound El Camino Real lane. One Buenos Aires Boulevard eastbound lane will be closed as well with a low-profile barrier wall. Work on the project will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The anticipated completion on the pipe installation work is March 2024. Business, homeowners and visitors will need to use the Banderos Avenue entrance for entry and exit.

Motorists are asked use caution when traveling Buenos Aires Boulevard, El Camino Real, U.S. Hwy. 441 and NE 136th Avenue. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. Please use caution to protect yourself and construction workers. The anticipated completion of the entire project is July 2024.