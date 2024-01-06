68 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
This is no time for local government to give up on prayer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Such stupid people! Woke, too.
Now more than ever we need to keep GOD in our lives to help with your decisions that affect ME and others greatly!
Central Florida will become Miami/Fort Lauderdale very soon. Starting NOW.  With City and County Commissioners – everyone had better watch all of them closely.  Check them all out.  Spend the time checking out their voting records.  Who they support who is on their staff.  Look closely. Local school boards as well. Local judges are a most important category.
More traffic? You bet!  What have they planned to do about that? Right turn lanes to ease traffic flow.  Synchronized traffic lights when traveling at a specific speed.  Works wonders. Who is thinking about all of these things?  No one I know of.
And then the best thing they can do is throw God out the window just when we need Him to guide us?

Pauline Fitzpatrick
Village of Osceola Hills

 

