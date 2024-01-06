66 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Wet newspaper was unreadable this morning

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Every morning, I go out to get my morning rag. If it had rained, I just toss it in the trash. It is unreadable.
It seems even double bagging the paper does very little to keep it dry.
When you call up The Villages Daily Sun office, they tell you to go out and get another one. (Cute.)
Why would I go out and buy anther paper? I pay to have it delivered. Years ago they would have a driver bring you a dry one. Now why would the drivers care if it’s wet? No skin off their —.
I also have the New York Post delivered. It is never wet.
Seems the Post delivery folks tie the plastic bag in a knot.
Are you listening?
After 21 years, I will not renew. Like everything else here, it is crumbling.
I guess just to start some trouble, I could suggest it could be Biden’s fault. This never happened when Trump was president.

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

