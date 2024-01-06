Wildwood man sentenced to life in prison for killing teen at Royal Park

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teen during a video game gathering at Royal Park.

Bacarri Justice Austell, 26, was sentenced Friday by Judge Mary Hatcher in Sumter County Court.

In November, a jury determined Austell possessed and discharged a firearm in 2019, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old Chris’sean Williams. The incident unfolded at Royal Park, where Austell, during a video game gathering, pursued and fired four rounds at Williams, fatally striking him in the head.

“This life sentence echoes the profound consequences of not just one, but two young lives lost,” said William “Bill” Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “As our community grapples with the tragedy of this teenager’s murder, may Austell’s sentence serve as a resolute reminder that our commitment to justice demands accountability for the choices we make.”

Austell claimed he thought the victim was a person who had threatened him on a different day. In one of the many various statements he told law enforcement, Austell said he was in fear for his life and shot the victim.

“Despite this claim of justifiable use of deadly force, diligent work by Inspector Knight, Det. Warren, CID detectives, and the Forensic team of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) proved this claim false,” Gladson said.

The state attorney’s victim witness department played a crucial role in coordinating the testimony of witnesses

“Special acknowledgment to Sgt. Mullins of the SCSO, as well as K9 Rio, whose keen nose led to the discovery of the murder weapon,” Gladson added.