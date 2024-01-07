55.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 7, 2024
5K race on Saturday morning will impact traffic at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

The Running of the Square 5K at Lake Sumter Landing will be held Saturday, Jan. 13. The race will begin promptly at 8 a.m. The race route will affect traffic patterns.

There is still time to sign up for the race.

From 6 to 10 a.m., Canal Street will be closed at Old Camp Road for one block headed north toward Lake Sumter Landing. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Canal Street at Stillwater Trail will be closed to vehicle traffic until 9:30 a.m. Access to the Lake Sumter Landing area may be achieved by utilizing Buena Vista Boulevard to Old Mill Run or Morse Boulevard to Lake Sumter Landing Drive. Canal Street at Odell Circle will be closed to vehicle traffic as well until the Canal Street Recreation Center. Those residents living in the vicinity may access Canal Street headed north to Stillwater Trail. This closure will occur from 7:45 a.m. until around 8:30 am.

The multi-modal path entrance on Canal Street headed west along Stillwater Trail will be temporarily closed from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. Also, the multi-modal path from the Morse Boulevard tunnel along Stillwater Trail behind Winn Dixie will be temporarily closed for the same time duration. Access through the tunnel will be one-lane golf cart traffic headed north and southbound on Morse Boulevard. Special Events staff and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies will assist. The multi-modal path from Mallory Hill Country Club to the Caroline Gate will be closed for the duration of the road race.

In addition, the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club has opted to cancel its Saturday morning ride that usually begins at Barnes & Noble. A ride will begin from Bradenton Recreation Center.

For more information, contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (352) 753-1716.

