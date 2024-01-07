Bizarre-behaving Bridgeporter sentenced after pair of arrests

A bizarre-behaving Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident has been sentenced after a pair of arrests in 2023.

Alan Salvador Arzu, 51, has been placed on probation for six months, fined and ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, according to the Sumter County Clerk’s Office. He indicated he will be “buying out” of the community service with previously posted bond money.

Arzu, who lives at 1966 Hartford Path, had been arrested July 22 at Pinellas Plaza on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest and refusal to sign a citation.

At the time of his arrest, Arzu identified himself as a “private civilian” and questioned the deputy’s “jurisdiction.” Arzu repeatedly refused to step out of his vehicle. Two deputies “escorted” him out of the pickup and placed him in handcuffs. It appeared Arzu had been drinking, but he refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not submit a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation. It was determined he was driving on a suspended license.

After that arrest, Arzu sent some bizarre letters to the court and identified himself as “a sentient moral being” and said he had “examined the path my feet are on and have concluded I have dishonored many.”

Arzu also sent the court clerk at “Non-negotiable Notice of Acceptance.” In the letter he requested “discharge” from the case.

“I request you close the account and issue the Order of the Court to me immediately,” he wrote.

He was arrested Sept. 25 when he was caught driving without a license.