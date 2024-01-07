59 F
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Color blindness can be a dangerous problem

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived with a color-blind person for the past 66 years – my husband.
I did not originally know this but I quickly learned. I had to correct, at times, what he was wearing, when he didn’t see the bars come down across the road, when the traffic light turned red, when the brake lights in the car ahead jammed on red, etc., etc..
Unfortunately, this very common “malady” is not taken into consideration when it comes to driving, traffic conditions and safety. Little red blinking lights on a stop sign “ARE NOT SEEN”…A hand out a window or a golf cart is seen 100 percent better than a little flashing light or – none at all.
I truly believe something has to be done to address this problem.

Sandra Bondar
Village of Rio Grande

 

