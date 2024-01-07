64.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Hit-and-run suspect nabbed at Magnolia Plaza sentenced as result of crash

By Staff Report
Tiea Maurine Wilson
A hit-and-run suspect nabbed in November at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages has been sentenced as a result of the crash.

Tiea Maurine Wilson, 40, of Belleview, was placed on probation for six months this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Wilson was arrested Nov. 26 when her white Dodge Dakota pickup was spotted at Magnolia Plaza.

The previous day, she had been involved in an accident on Clay Drain Road in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After the accident, Wilson continued to drive for a quarter of a mile. She stopped, turned around, drove by the accident scene and kept going, the report said. A photo was taken and captured her license plate number.

When she was stopped by police the following day near The Villages Golf Cars at Magnolia Plaza, she admitted the upper arm of her driver’s side tire was broken and was causing her vehicle to “pull hard to the left,” the report said. There was fresh damage to the front driver’s side fender. Wilson said she thought shed “hit a bump or something” on Clay Drain Road.

