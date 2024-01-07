MAGA Club members take to the streets to show support for Trump

Members of The Villages Make America Great Again Club took to the streets Sunday afternoon to show their love and support for former President Trump.

More than 100 members and 70 golf carts took part in the event.

The Villages MAGA Club members refer to themselves as a group of like-minded patriots showing their support for the 45th president and his America First agenda, as well as other conservative candidates at all levels of government.

“We just want to help out President Trump any way we can,” said The Villages MAGA Club founder Tommy Jamieson.

The enthusiastic members showed their support for Trump by driving their decked-out golf carts from Lake Sumter Landing to Eisenhower Recreation Center, where they made a brief stop. They then continued their travel to Brownwood Paddock Square, ending the trip at the City Fire restaurant.

On their route, the golf carts were met by a group of protestors. During an exchange, the MAGA club members and protestors remained calm. The golf cart drivers continued to honk their horns and chant, “Trump 2024.”

Villager Dorene Hengerer served 26 years in the U.S. Navy.

“We need to get our country back on track, and Trump is the way to do that,” she said.

The group has organized other events, such as hosting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in December.

On Saturday, the MAGA Club hosted former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who was arrested after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the nation’s capitol. After speaking to the club Saturday night, Evans stuck around for Sunday’s golf cart rally.

“Trump saved my life and is going to do whatever it takes to save this country; he has my full support,” Evans said.

Anyone interested in learning more about The Villages MAGA Club can do so by visiting Villagesmagaclub.org.