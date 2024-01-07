Officials in The Villages will meet to discuss multi-modal paths

Officials in The Villages will meet next month to discuss the multi-modal paths.

The Multi-modal Path Discussion Group is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Savannah Center.

Members of the group include supervisors from community development districts. They have met in years past and tackled difficult issues like centerline striping.

Residents have frequently raised concerns about behavior on the multi-modal paths, including speeding, drinking and driving and road rage.

The group met last summer, but the agenda was expanded well beyond multi-modal path safety. In that meeting, supervisors declared that the sale of out-of-compliance homes is the biggest problem in The Villages.