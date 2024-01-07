SAR will host program on life of legendary Revolutionary War brigadier general  

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution has announced that their speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 will be Stewart Dunaway, who will be speaking on Nathanael Greene, a brigadier general during the Revolutionary War. Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting which takes place at Captiva Recreation Center.

Nathanael Greene was one of the most respected generals of the Revolutionary War and a talented military strategist. Although born in Rhode Island, he became commander of the Southern Department of the Continental army and led a brilliant campaign that ended the British occupation of the South. His innate military skill made him Washington’s most trusted subordinate. Greene described the mission of revolutionary soldiers by saying: “We are soldiers who devote ourselves to arms, not for the invasion of other countries, but for the defense of our own.”

Dunaway worked out of the North Carolina State Archives for over 15 years photographing historic records and publishing them in book format. He has published more than 270 different book titles, which have impacted history in the State. These books document North Carolina’s entire collection of road, bridge, mill, ferry, and ordinary records. Stewart has also published several books pertaining to the American Revolution – one of which is listed in the National Park Service book catalog (North Carolina in the American Revolution).

Dunaway served on the board of directors for the Friends of the State Archives for nearly four years. He was a member of the Durham-Orange Genealogical Society (NC), as well as the NC Genealogical Society (NGS), publishing articles in their magazine. He worked with Duke Forest, a division of Duke University, updating their catalog of historical items within their forest holdings. In addition, his research uncovered and documented a slave cemetery, including the slave names and some genealogy.

Dunaway and his wife, Maryellen, moved to the Villages in 2019. As a fifth generation Floridian, Dunaway has now embarked on land research detailing Florida’s land grant records.

Stewart is himself an active SAR member, and is past president of two different chapters in North Carolina, including one term as state historian for North Carolina State SAR. He is also past president of the Lake Sumter chapter of SAR here in Florida.