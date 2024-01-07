Trump will tear the country apart

To the Editor:

Having lived 75 years in the U.S., graduating from college as a certified history teacher, being the son of a WWII veteran, and serving 28 years as an Army officer, five dates in history are important to me.

First, Dec. 7, 1941, the attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. onto the world stage, a place the country had avoided for a long time. Second, June 6, 1944, D-Day, as the Allied armies started the march to free Western countries from the fascism and terrorism of Adolph Hitler. Nov. 22, 1963, as a sophomore in high school, I was in English class when over the intercom came word of President John Kennedy’s assassination. I will never forget that. Next, Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attack the U.S. leading to the war on Iraq. And finally Jan. 6, 2021 a president leading an insurrection on the government of the U.S.

Spare me the excuses, it was a quiet tourist trip, that it was required because the 2020 election was stolen. It was an attempt by Donald Trump, the sitting president to maintain power through illegal and treasonous means. You don’t stand in front of thousands of people encouraging them to “fight like hell'” “take back our country,” and threaten your own vice president and have your followers construct a gallows to hang him.

Trump has for three years promoted, without proof, the Big Lie, that the election was rigged and was stolen. Sixty plus court cases have ruled otherwise and even his own AG stated the election was legitimate.

It is now up to the voters to turn out the noise, the lies, the threats presented. Maybe the Supreme Court will declare him ineligible based on 14th Amendment, or he will be found guilty of insurrection by the courts. Whatever, the U.S. cannot survive as a country if he is elected. He will tear the country apart. And no leader wants to be dictator for a day.He wants to be dictator for life.

Ray Dube

Haciendas of Mission Hills