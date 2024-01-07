Wheelchair-bound problematic hotel guest lands back behind bars

A wheelchair-bound problematic hotel guest has landed back behind bars.

Nathaniel Mark Trinsey, 63, was being held without bond over the weekend as the result of a judge opting to revoke his bond.

Trinsey was arrested three times in 2023 for bad behavior.

His first arrest of the year came in April, when the Pennsylvania resident was a patient at Cypress Care Center on Old Wire Road in Wildwood. He repeatedly called 911 “without a justifiable reason.”

In November, Trinsey was arrested at the Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central in The Villages after repeatedly calling the front desk and screaming obscenities.

In December, he was arrested after insulting the staff and refusing to leave the Hampton Inn in Leesburg.

Trinsey was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail after an appearance before a judge in Lake County Court. He is due back in court in March.