Monday, January 8, 2024
Drainage problems dogging trail once mocked as ‘million dollar mile’

By Meta Minton

Drainage problems are dogging a walking trail once mocked as the “million dollar mile.”

The Black Lake Walking Path near Lake Miona opened in 2022. The path, which wound up costing $840,000, was nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, after the cost of the project continued to climb

The path, which was closed in January 2023 for warranty repairs, has continued to experience drainage problems.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee discussed the status of the walking trail at Monday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Black Lake Walking Path has a Flexi-Pave surface.

Mike Harris of District Property Management reminded PWAC members that the path was constructed in a wetland in very mucky conditions. The location was chosen for its breathtaking view of Lake Miona and the path has become extremely popular.

Harris said the water is coming from “rain coupled with irrigation.” He noted the warranty on the trail has expired.

“We are going to have maintenance issues we are going to have to address,” Harris added.

