Driver who failed to turn on headlights arrested on DUI after leaving Cody’s

By Staff Report
John Joseph Hurley
John Joseph Hurley Jr.

A driver who failed to turn on his headlights was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Cody’s at Brownwood in The Villages.

John Joseph Hurley Jr., 70, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a dark-colored Kia SUV at about 8 p.m. Friday when he turned from Brownwood Boulevard onto State Road 44 and began traveling westbound on State Road 44 toward U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy initiated a traffic stop after noticing Hurley had not turned on his headlights.

The deputy noted in the arrest report that the Boston native “slurred his words” and had the “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Hurley said he had left Cody’s restaurant where he’d “consumed a couple of beers,” according to the report. He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He said he was a “five or six.” During his interaction with the deputy, Hurley began to “sway backwards.”

Hurley agreed to perform field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude that Hurley had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .137 and .138 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

