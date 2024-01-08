Grand Oaks development will further stress school transportation

To the Editor:

With the potential annexation of Grand Oaks Resort into the town of Lady Lake to develop the 400 acre property into a mobile home park of 800, I felt it necessary to explain what is going on with the bus transportation for Lake County schools and more importantly our own local school, The Villages Elementary School. I have children in the high school (Leesburg High) and The Villages Elementary. Currently there is such a lack of buses and bus drivers that after the high schoolers load onto the buses at the high school they then go to the elementary school where those children are loaded on as well. I think it is dangerous to mix high schoolers that could be up to 18-19 years old with children potentially as young as 4. This could lead to these young children being exposed to drugs, fighting and possibly sexual assault. To add insult to injury, some high school children have been asked to sit on the floor of the aisle of the bus because there were no more seats available. This is a fire safety violation as well as others. When I brought this to transportations attention, they said there was nothing they could do – they didn’t have the resources. How can we take on more children to our area when we cannot safely accommodate the ones that are already living here. Grand Oaks’ proposal is for families with children. Those children would be zoned for Lake County Schools. This is an issue Lake County and Lady Lake Commissioners need to address. They cannot in good conscience approve the annexation when we have issues like these going on every day in our town. The children come first!

Jorlyn Johnson

Lake County resident (Lady Lake)