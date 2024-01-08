60.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 8, 2024
type here...

PWAC agrees to spend $339,125 for rebuild of Eisenhower platform tennis courts

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend $339,125 to rebuild the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts.

Last year, during an inspection, cracks were found in the courts, rendering them unplayable. At the time the issue was discussed by PWAC members, platform tennis enthusiast implored officials to rotate the courts from the current east/west direction to a more favorable north/south direction. PWAC agreed to the residents’ request.

PWAC members on Monday agreed to accept a bid of $339,125 from G&G Construction of Marion County Inc. for the Eisenhower platform tennis project. That figure was over budget, however, $31,901 was saved when the courts were recently redone at the Burnsed Recreation Center. The savings at Burnsed will offset the higher costs at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Grand Oaks development will further stress school transportation

A Lady Lake resident with children in the schools is worried about the increased burden the Grand Oaks development will put on schools and the transportation system.

Here’s how we can make gate arms more visible

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for making the gate arms more visible.

Prayer at government meetings

A Lady Lake resident offers thoughts on the Lady Lake Commission’s decision to stop praying before government meetings.

Trump will tear the country apart

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident looks at some important dates in history and predicts Donald Trump will tear the country apart if he is re-elected.

Standing up for Marsha Shearer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident stands up for Marsha Shearer, who has faced criticism over her recent Opinion piece published in Villages-News.com.

Photos