PWAC agrees to spend $339,125 for rebuild of Eisenhower platform tennis courts

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend $339,125 to rebuild the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts.

Last year, during an inspection, cracks were found in the courts, rendering them unplayable. At the time the issue was discussed by PWAC members, platform tennis enthusiast implored officials to rotate the courts from the current east/west direction to a more favorable north/south direction. PWAC agreed to the residents’ request.

PWAC members on Monday agreed to accept a bid of $339,125 from G&G Construction of Marion County Inc. for the Eisenhower platform tennis project. That figure was over budget, however, $31,901 was saved when the courts were recently redone at the Burnsed Recreation Center. The savings at Burnsed will offset the higher costs at Eisenhower Recreation Center.