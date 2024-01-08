Resident blames poor design for pond plagued with 33 sinkholes

A resident is blaming poor design for a pond that has been plagued with 33 sinkholes.

The Sugar Cane Park Pond is located behind the home of James Fenske, who lives at 2560 Caruthers Path, in the Village of DeSoto.

He and his neighbors have repeatedly appealed for help from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. CDD 12 is part of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which heard from Fenske on Monday morning during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The 33 sinkholes have occurred over the past five to six years on the western side of the basin.

Residents living at the pond have become so frustrated at the perceived inaction by The Villages government, they hired an independent engineer to evaluate the situation. Their engineer found the design of the pond was “flawed.”

Fenske criticized the “band-aid solutions” which have been attempted in the past to fix the pond. He and his neighbors paid a premium to live on the pond.

A $3 million solution has been examined, but that idea has been shelved by PWAC.

Fenske urged PWAC to move forward with the $3 million plan and to seek reimbursement for the work by filing a claim against the pond’s designer’s errors and omissions insurance policy.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown noted that the pond, formally known as Basin D12-10, is a man-made standalone pond, and not interconnected to other ponds. It is not used for irrigation. It’s primary function is to collect excess stormwater.

“Significant time, effort and funds have been expended in repeatedly repairing this basin, and based on the engineers’ assessment, the basin is located in a very karst terrain area with significant underground fissures and caverns in the subsurface limestone. This basin was designed and built to The Villages’ standard for stormwater basins and was certified as such by a professional engineer,” Brown said.

A less costly $691,700 repair project, which would include construction of a berm at the pond had been considered by PWAC. However, the price was determined to be “excessive” and was rejected on Monday by PWAC.

Brown noted that neither the $3 million option or the $691,700 berm project would guarantee success at the problematic pond.

“It’s not a good use of residents’ money,” Brown said.

PWAC members agreed with his assessment.

“It sounds like it’s an endless problem and we don’t know how to fix it,” said PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, of Community Development District 7.

PWAC members agreed that the best solution, at least for the time being, is to plug the sinkholes with grout as they occur.

“Why don’t we give it 12 months? If repairs become excessive, we have to look at a different solution,” said PWAC member Steve Bova, a supervisor in Community Development District 10.