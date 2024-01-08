64.4 F
The Villages
Monday, January 8, 2024
Son with history of erratic behavior pulls knife on father and steals car

By Staff Report
Eric Carl Blom
A son with a history of erratic behavior pulled a knife on his father and stole his car.

Eric Carl Blom, 55, was taken into custody Friday on charges of robbery with a weapon, grand theft and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The Saskatchewan, Canada native “was on narcotics and became very irate” when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held it up to his father’s throat in their home in the Village of Lynnhaven. Blom ordered his father to surrender his car keys. When his father refused, Blom forcibly removed the keys from his father’s pocket and left in his blue 2015 Honda CR-V, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The father later told sheriff’s deputies he was afraid that Blom would kill him.

Blom was arrested last year after he was found hiding in a home. In that case, the same 2015 Honda CR-V had been stolen.

In 2020, Blom was arrested after jumping into a retention pond near the Lynnhaven neighborhood pool. At the time he was being pursued by law enforcement.

Eric Blom was apprehended in 2020 after jumping into a retention pond in The Villages.

He was also arrested in an incident in which he posted what was considered a threatening message on Facebook.

