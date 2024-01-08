Stormy predictions prompt cancellation of events at town squares

Predictions of stormy weather have prompted the cancellation of events at the town squares in The Villages.

The following square events have been canceled due to the potential for inclement weather and at the volunteer leaders’ request:

• Twirling at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9

• Yoga-Pilates at Spanish Springs Town Square – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

Power companies urge residents to be prepared

Duke Energy is monitoring and preparing for the severe weather system which may cause widespread power outages.

“Forecasts show the potential for strong, gusty winds and severe storms throughout many parts of Duke Energy Florida’s service territory,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “Our crews are prepared to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. We urge customers to follow the instructions of Florida emergency management officials and have a plan in place in case they experience an extended outage.”

Here are some tips to help customers be ready:

• Have a plan in place for what you will do if you lose power. Keep a storm emergency supply kit handy. A typical kit might include medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

ª Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs.

• Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

• Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

SECO Energy members are being warned to prepare for intense storms. Potential hazards include high winds, thunderstorms, and hail. Sign up for proactive notifications, report power outages and check outage status through StormCenter: https://secoenergy.com/stormcenter/.