In preparation for sustained winds between 23-25 miles per hour between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, temporary gate barricades will be removed at five locations throughout The Villages. These are locations where the gate arm has been removed for maintenance.

If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution, and stop before proceeding. If you have any questions, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.