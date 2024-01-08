VHA officials hopes to see review of quality of audio-visual equpment at recreation centers

The president of the The Villages Homeowners Advocates would like to see a review of the quality of microphones and audio/visual equipment at recreation centers.

VHA President Peter Russell said residents have been experiencing problems with equipment available to them when they are hosting meetings and gatherings at recreation centers.

“They have very little confidence the systems will work,” Russell said at Monday’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. “Maybe the systems need to be upgraded.”

He described an event he was recently attending when a microphone from an adjacent room was “bleeding over” to his gathering.

He also described a problem with a video projector at the Ezell Recreation Center.

“When the air conditioning comes on, it blows on it and you get a flutter on the screen,” Russell said.

PWAC Vice Chairman Peter Moeller, a Community Development District 6 supervisor, said he believes an analysis of the equipment currently in place is in order.

PWAC oversees amenities south of County Road 466.