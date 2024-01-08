63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 8, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested on DUI scolds police telling them to chase ‘real criminals’

By Staff Report
Ann Marie Civetti
Ann Marie Civetti

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge scolded police and told them to chase the “real criminals.”

Ann Marie Civetti, 74, of the Village of Collier, was driving a white Honda SUV at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and ran a red light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer who initiated a traffic stop, found that Civetti’s eyes “were glassy and bloodshot.”

The officer asked questions of the Vermont native, but kept getting the same response.

“There are way much worse things going on in the world than me right now,” she said.

She participated in field sobriety exercises, but the one-legged stand exercise had to be halted due to fears for her safety after she nearly fell backward. She did not provide an adequate breath sample. The officer explained the consequences of not providing a breath sample, but Civetti said she would “have her attorney figure it out.”

During the trip to the Lake County Jail, Civetti kept repeating that “what she did was not bad and there were many other real criminals in the world that needed to be handcuffed,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for running the red light. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Grand Oaks development will further stress school transportation

A Lady Lake resident with children in the schools is worried about the increased burden the Grand Oaks development will put on schools and the transportation system.

Here’s how we can make gate arms more visible

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for making the gate arms more visible.

Prayer at government meetings

A Lady Lake resident offers thoughts on the Lady Lake Commission’s decision to stop praying before government meetings.

Trump will tear the country apart

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident looks at some important dates in history and predicts Donald Trump will tear the country apart if he is re-elected.

Standing up for Marsha Shearer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident stands up for Marsha Shearer, who has faced criticism over her recent Opinion piece published in Villages-News.com.

Photos