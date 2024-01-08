Villager arrested on DUI scolds police telling them to chase ‘real criminals’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge scolded police and told them to chase the “real criminals.”

Ann Marie Civetti, 74, of the Village of Collier, was driving a white Honda SUV at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and ran a red light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer who initiated a traffic stop, found that Civetti’s eyes “were glassy and bloodshot.”

The officer asked questions of the Vermont native, but kept getting the same response.

“There are way much worse things going on in the world than me right now,” she said.

She participated in field sobriety exercises, but the one-legged stand exercise had to be halted due to fears for her safety after she nearly fell backward. She did not provide an adequate breath sample. The officer explained the consequences of not providing a breath sample, but Civetti said she would “have her attorney figure it out.”

During the trip to the Lake County Jail, Civetti kept repeating that “what she did was not bad and there were many other real criminals in the world that needed to be handcuffed,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for running the red light. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.