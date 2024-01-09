100 mph chase ends with crash at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages

A high-speed chase that reached 100 miles per hour ended with a crash at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages.

Mason James Deregnaucourt, 18, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Nissan Altima when he crashed into a tree shortly before midnight Friday at the entrance to the shopping plaza off SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Fire Rescue EMS personnel were called to the scene to provide a medical evaluation. Emergency personnel determined he’d only suffered a small cut on the hand.

The chase began earlier in the night in Ocala when Deregnaucourt was speeding. The pursuit accelerated to 100 mph by the time the teen reached Belleview and continued to head south. At times during the chase, he turned off his headlights and ran red lights. At one point, he nearly collided with another motorist.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found three cold cans of Four Loko. Two of the three cans of the alcoholic beverage were still sealed and one was open. The teen admitted he fled for “fear of getting in trouble due to being under 21” and being in possession of alcohol.

He was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.