Action taken with governmental agency after hearing from many veterans

I recently wrote Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough expressing my deep concern regarding the removal of mileage reimbursement kiosks from VA facilities across the country, which are being replaced by the online Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS).

I have heard numerous concerns from veterans that the removal of mileage reimbursement kiosks from VA facilities have created significant barriers for trying to access their hard earned benefits.

I remain committed in ensuring that our veterans receive the support and services they need without unnecessary obstacles.

If you or a veteran you know needs assistance with an issue before the VA, please contact my office. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.