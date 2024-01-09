73.9 F
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Deputies called to investigate ‘drunk pedestrian’ report at Walmart

By Staff Report
Joseph DelQuaglio
Joseph Del Quaglio

A man was arrested after law enforcement was summoned to investigate a report of a “drunk pedestrian” at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The first deputy arrived on the scene and discovered the suspect fled the store’s parking lot at about 10 p.m. Saturday in a white Buick, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Buick hit a curb and “proceeded to drive in the center-turning lane nearly going into oncoming traffic,” the report said. The vehicle narrowly missed a speed limit sign.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 64-year-old Joseph Del Quaglio of Belleview.

He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude the Brooklyn, New York native had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He agreed to provide a urine sample, but was only able to produce “a very small amount of urine.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $200 bond.

