Lake, Marion and Sumter included in governor’s state of emergency declaration

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 49 counties due to a dangerous storm system moving through Florida.

Lake, Marion and Sumter are part of the governor’s declaration.

During a news conference, DeSantis confirmed that there had been four tornadoes in the Panhandle and as of noon, 87,000 accounts were without power.

The governor encouraged residents to remain vigilant and stay in a safe location.

Residents will likely be dealing with straight-line wind gusts throughout the night, ranging from 20 to 55 mph winds through the morning hours.

