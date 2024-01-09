Patrick Frank Kurtz, age 76 of The Villages, FL passed away November 26, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Patrick was born on January 22, 1947 to Peter & Alma (LaBot) Kurtz in Houma, LA.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. During his 4 years in the Corp., he met and married Linda (Devine) Kurtz. He was deployed to Vietnam and released from service in Washington , D.C. in 1969. He served a successful career with the U.S. Secret Service at the White House, retiring in 2003.

During retirement, he enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. His wife, Linda passed away in 2005 from a long battle with cancer.

In 2006, he met Janet LaFave here in The Villages. They married in 2011 in Wells, ME. In his 12 years married to Janet he was diagnosed and suffered the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Patrick is preceded in death by his first wife Linda, father, Peter and mother Alma (LaBot) Kurtz, and sister Patricia Bonvillain. Also half brother, Kenneth DeCoursey.

He is survived by his wife Janet LaFave Kurtz, brother Jerry (Brenda) Kurtz, son Michael (Wendy) Kurtz, daughter Suzanne (Craig) Pemleton, grandchildren Brittni (Aaron) Harr, grandson Jarrett Pemleton, and great grandson Jaxson Robert Harr.

He is also survived by stepsons Norman, Mark, Gregg, & Stephen LaFave.

There will be a funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist church at 10:00am on January 18, 2024 followed by a reception in the church hall.

Burial will take place the following day at 11:00am in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick’s honor to the Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Jude’s Hospital for children.