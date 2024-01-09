Villager allegedly attacks woman who tried to cut TV cord with knife

A Villager was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman who tried to cut his television cord with a knife.

The woman was found shortly before 6 p.m. Friday distraught and crying in the driveway of the home she shares with 75-year-old Sergui Schapira in the Village of Hadley.

The woman said she and Schapira had been “arguing throughout the day,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She admitted she had attempted to cut the power cord to the television which the Romanian-born Schapira had been watching in the living room. She said she was motivated by revenge as Schapira had done the same thing to her “a couple of months prior,” the report said.

She “grabbed a knife and was walking toward the TV,” when the 6 foot 1 inch, 190-pound Schapira “grabbed her, began shaking her, and pushed her against the counter in the kitchen.” She said he twisted her arm back and she dropped the knife. She said he pushed her against a wall and was “squeezing her neck fairly hard.” The woman said she asked Schapira to let her go, but when he refused, she stomped on his foot. He released her and she ran outside.

Schapira was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.