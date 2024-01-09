Villager enters plea after allegedly masturbating at kitchen window

A Villager who has been charged with masturbating at his kitchen window has entered a plea in his criminal case.

James L. Martin, 78, of the Village of Sanibel, was released from the Sumter County Detention Center on Friday following his arrest the previous day on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

Martin had been “nude from the waist down masturbating in front of an open kitchen window” when he “knocked on the window” to get a woman’s attention, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she looked, Martin “began vigorously masturbating while looking at the victim,” the report said.

The woman saw and described Martin’s sexual organ, including the color of his pubic hair.

When deputies arrived at Martin’s home at 3003 Twisted Oak Way, he admitted he was the only male at the residence. He said he had been “standing in front of his kitchen window masturbating” and said “that he does this for gratification,” the report said. He denied that he’d knocked on the window.

Martin is being represented by criminal defense attorney Mark Conan, who entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client Monday in Sumter County Court. Conan last year won the exoneration of another Village of Sanibel resident in a feud with a neighbor. Conan in 2022 successfully defended a Wisconsin snowbird who had been charged with driving under the influence after driving a golf cart down County Road 466A.

Martin remains free on $500 bond.