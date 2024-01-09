77.5 F
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Villager uses pitching wedge to get lucky ace

By Staff Report

Villager Ken Beckman got a hole-in-one while golfing at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course.

Ken Beckman was smiling after getting his lucky ace.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #1 at 111 yards using a pitching wedge.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

