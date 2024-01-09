77.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Villages-News.com reporter ignored Villagers for Democracy at MAGA event

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Has the Villages-News.com become a shill for MAGA? Your reporter Cannon Wisely just breathlessly reported on Sunday’s parade. His estimation of their numbers was greatly exaggerated and probably half of what their Trumpie rival group has mustered in the past. No journalistic effort was made to report on the many Villagers for Democracy present in Lake Sumter Landing other than to say protestors were present. It should be noted that MANY disenfranchised Republicans and Independent bystanders offered their support to us. And that a Democratic rival to Daniel Webster named Barbie Harden Hall was among us. The end of Wisley’s article is essentially a recruiting tool for MAGA, offering a link to become a member. Have you abandoned your somewhat past fair and balanced previous reporting? Here’s hoping that’s not the case and you publish this letter.

Casey Marr
Village of Pine Ridge

 

Photos