Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Alan “Skip” Osher

By Staff Report

Alan “Skip” Osher, 71, of The Villages, FL, formally Evanston, IL, Rockville, MD, Ashburn, VA, and Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones.

He will be dearly missed and always remembered. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Osher and Eloise “Elly” Gersh, sister Beryl Bellows, and loving wife Terri Glidden Osher. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Beth (Ross) Osher Greenberg, Debi Glidden, children Marc (Jennifer) Osher, Deborah Osher, and Karen Osher, grandson Mark (Jennifer) Johnson, great-grandchildren Mila and Naomi, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you please donate to your favorite charity. No services will be held at this time.

