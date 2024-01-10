Heavy fire damage at home in The Villages traced to paper shredder

Heavy fire damage at a home in The Villages has been traced to a paper shredder.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon at Savannah Center received an update on the blaze that occurred at about 4 a.m. Dec. 4 on Sylewood Avenue in the Village of Charlotte.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene in less than six minutes. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the right side of the home. The crew made entry into the residence and began extinguishing the flames after ensuring no one was inside.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be “an electrical anomaly in the area of a paper shredder located in the home,” according to the report.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries after suffering second degree burns to the leg.