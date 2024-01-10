To the Editor:

Well, when we first elected him to office, he was passing laws and implementing government programs that were reducing unemployment and stimulating the economy. So, how could you vote against that? Little by little, we lost our rights and before we realized what was happening, it was too late.

This was a common response my father (1st lieutenant Paul Klinger 13th infantry) heard when he asked several German citizens, how could you elect a monster like Hitler? It was in 1945 and my father spoke fluent German.

PJ Klinger

Winter Garden