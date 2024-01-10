Lawrence Marsilio

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Marsilio, 90, a resident of Merrill Gardens in Woodstock, formerly of The Villages, FL, died on Saturday, 30 December 2023, at Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, GA. He was born in Arnold, PA, the son of Lawrence and Gladys Monaco Marsilio.

Larry was a retired T/Sgt in the U.S. Air Force and a retired real estate broker with Long and Foster in Woodbridge, VA. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Parish in The Villages until moving to Woodstock in October where he joined St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. He was active in church and village activities and loved to travel with Anne whether he was cruising, touring Europe, or visiting their two favorite areas near Trier, Germany and Brittany, France. He loved spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren and his beautiful great granddaughters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anne; his brother, Gerry (Elaine) Marsilio of Torrance, CA; his children Caroline (Lee) Burton of Holden Beach, NC and Michel (Chrisy) Marsilio of Woodstock; four grandchildren – Christina (Alex) Volin, Christopher Burton, Sarah (Steven) Farmer, Michael (Emaleigh) Marsilio; three great grandchildren – Lorelai, Everly and Gideon; and special family members, David and Brigitte Dissel with their son, Gregory (Tif) and granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law, Jeanne ‘Maman’ LeDimna, and his sister and her husband Lucille and John Furlini.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Larry’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project which helps wounded military veterans at www.wounded warriorproject.net.