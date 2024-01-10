Messy intoxicated passenger arrested on way home from bar

A messy intoxicated passenger was arrested on his way home from a bar.

Kordel Tre Hemingway, 25, of Fruitland Park, was a passenger in a black Chevy SUV which had pulled over at about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Sunoco service station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Hemingway was “talking very loudly” to another man who was cleaning out the vehicle. An officer who on the scene learned that Hemingway had vomited and spilled chips in the vehicle. The second man said he was driving Hemingway home from a bar. It was apparent that Hemingway had been drinking.

When an officer attempted to speak with Hemingway, he “began to make sarcastic remarks.” He was reluctant to provide his identification and was not cooperative with the officer. The officer asked Hemingway to place his hands behind his back, but a belligerent Hemingway refused. A second officer at the scene drew his taser.

Hemingway was taken into custody and on the ride to the Lake County Jail, Hemingway became remorseful and “pleaded multiple times to just give him a break this time so he could go home and go to sleep,” the report said.

The Ohio native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail on $1,500 bond.

Hemingway has had several previous arrests, including a 2021 arrest in which he claimed to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after leading police on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.