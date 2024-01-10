Resident fears free copies of Daily Sun creating more work for Community Watch

A resident told officials that she fears that free copies of The Villages Daily Sun being thrown into driveways are creating more work for Community Watch.

Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe reported to the Project Wide Advisory Committee and the Amenity Authority Committee this week that his agency’s “two-newspaper well being checks have continually increased this quarter during the holiday season.” The number of checks reached 300 in October, climbed to 365 in November and leapt to 435 in December.

Wolfe said patrol drivers are instructed to keep a close eye on the number of newspapers in the driveway as a sign that something might be wrong. Community Watch’s two-newspapers-in-the-driveway protocol includes knocking on the resident’s door, reaching out to neighbors and having a dispatcher call the “Daily Sun to see if their subscription is active and obtain any additional contact information.” The dispatcher will reach out to any additional contacts provided by the Daily Sun. In addition, the dispatcher will call the four local hospitals to see if the homeowner has been admitted.

“If still unresolved, local law enforcement is called and requested to respond to the residence,” Wolfe said. “If all steps are required, a well-being check takes approximately 25 to 30 minutes to complete.”

At Wednesday’s AAC meeting at Savannah Center, Village of Piedmont resident Karen O’Farrell said she fears the Daily Sun’s free newspaper promotion is fueling the rise in checks by Community Watch.

She said she has noticed free copies of the Daily Sun being delivered at homes in her neighborhood. Some of the homeowners were away, so it prompted O’Farrell to call the Daily Sun. O’Farrell said she tried to explain to the Daily Sun that throwing newspapers in the driveways of absent homeowners is a safety issue.

“These people are away and aren’t even aware newspapers are being left at their homes,” she told members of the AAC.

O’Farrell said the Daily Sun told her that the “free” newspapers are being paid for by one of their advertisers and are therefore considered a paid delivery product.

Community Watch is funded with millions of dollars in amenity money overseen by the AAC and PWAC.